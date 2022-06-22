ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Picture Perfect! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s Cutest Moments: Inside Their Relationship

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are like one of the perfect couples in her romantic comedies, except they’re the real deal !

Whether they’re relaxing on a tropical vacation or supporting each other through their career milestones, the pair has quickly become one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

Usually, one partner takes the reins as the jokester in a relationship but both Nina and the Olympic gold medalist take the cake in that department. “Accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica,” the Degrassi alum captioned her March 20, 2022, Instagram picture of the two lounging poolside in their Fendi bathing suits.

Nina Dobrev Has Dated Some *Seriously* Handsome Men

The two went public with their relationship in April 2020 after the Perks of Being a Wallflower star posted a hilarious video of her and Shaun washing their groceries. They first sparked romance rumors two months prior in February 2020, when Shaun and the Love Hard actress posted solo pictures on a South African safari cruise.

After taking his last ride during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Shaun gave intimate details on how he and Nina first met while chatting with Access Hollywood in February 2022. The snowboarder revealed that after meeting at a seminar in Florida, the two formed a friendship that later turned into a romantic relationship.

The athlete admitted that he didn’t know about Nina’s acting career until one night when they were trying to get a table at an overcrowded restaurant. When the Dog Days star tried to get the attention of the waitress, Shaun recalled the hostess hiding her face in excitement, and he thought the woman was gushing over him.

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments in Photos

“It wasn’t about me at all! It was about her [Nina],” the athlete laughed while reminiscing on the eventful dinner date. “Then, they came up and asked her for a picture later. I was like, ‘Wait, what’s happening here?’”

Nina and Shaun have very demanding work schedules, yet they make it a priority to make time for each other. He opened up to Us Weekly in October 2021 on how they make time to see one another with such hectic schedules.

“ So, I know during the holiday break, we’re going to meet up, and we’re going to meet up again probably around Christmastime,” the Whitespace creator explained. “Anything that happens in between, then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work.”

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker's Cutest Couple Moments

More recently, Shaun has been keeping her company in Thessaloniki, Greece while she films her new movie, The Bricklayer . The pair was spotted at lunch with her parents, exploring Athens and making adorable TikToks.

Keep reading to see Nina and Shaun’s most precious moments together!

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Rare Photos of Their Two Sons

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s sons are growing up fast. On Sunday, the couple celebrated Father’s Day with two different pictures of Silas, 7, and 1-year-old Phineas. Biel, 40, shared a sweet family photo featuring her, Timberlake and their two boys in her post dedicated to the “SexyBack” singer.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Shaun White
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Perfect#Friendship#Celebrity#Fendi#South African#Access Hollywood
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Daughter Apple’s High School Graduation With Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Proud parents! Nearly eight years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin consciously uncoupled, the pair remained on good terms while attending their daughter’s high school graduation. “Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin 💜,” the Shakespeare in Love, 49, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, June 2, sharing a selfie with the Coldplay crooner, 45, and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy