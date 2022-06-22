Picture Perfect! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s Cutest Moments: Inside Their Relationship

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are like one of the perfect couples in her romantic comedies, except they’re the real deal !

Whether they’re relaxing on a tropical vacation or supporting each other through their career milestones, the pair has quickly become one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

Usually, one partner takes the reins as the jokester in a relationship but both Nina and the Olympic gold medalist take the cake in that department. “Accidentally got into a Fendi bender in Costa Rica,” the Degrassi alum captioned her March 20, 2022, Instagram picture of the two lounging poolside in their Fendi bathing suits.

The two went public with their relationship in April 2020 after the Perks of Being a Wallflower star posted a hilarious video of her and Shaun washing their groceries. They first sparked romance rumors two months prior in February 2020, when Shaun and the Love Hard actress posted solo pictures on a South African safari cruise.

After taking his last ride during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Shaun gave intimate details on how he and Nina first met while chatting with Access Hollywood in February 2022. The snowboarder revealed that after meeting at a seminar in Florida, the two formed a friendship that later turned into a romantic relationship.

The athlete admitted that he didn’t know about Nina’s acting career until one night when they were trying to get a table at an overcrowded restaurant. When the Dog Days star tried to get the attention of the waitress, Shaun recalled the hostess hiding her face in excitement, and he thought the woman was gushing over him.

“It wasn’t about me at all! It was about her [Nina],” the athlete laughed while reminiscing on the eventful dinner date. “Then, they came up and asked her for a picture later. I was like, ‘Wait, what’s happening here?’”

Nina and Shaun have very demanding work schedules, yet they make it a priority to make time for each other. He opened up to Us Weekly in October 2021 on how they make time to see one another with such hectic schedules.

“ So, I know during the holiday break, we’re going to meet up, and we’re going to meet up again probably around Christmastime,” the Whitespace creator explained. “Anything that happens in between, then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work.”

More recently, Shaun has been keeping her company in Thessaloniki, Greece while she films her new movie, The Bricklayer . The pair was spotted at lunch with her parents, exploring Athens and making adorable TikToks.

Keep reading to see Nina and Shaun’s most precious moments together!