DPD Update: Teen In Custody After Brother, 3, Shoots Self With Gun

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A 16-year-old is in police custody after his 3-year-old brother shot himself in the head with a gun early on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Alameda.

Police say they also recovered the gun.

“We should all be outraged that a child had easy access to an unsecured weapon,” said Chief James E. White. “The only good news is that this child will survive. Just a few months ago I said we must do more to protect the most vulnerable in our community and prevent senseless acts of gun violence. I’m fed up and angry. Our thoughts and prayers are not enough. This is not acceptable. As a community, we must do some soul-searching and rise up together to say enough is enough.”

No other new details have been given at this time.

The 3-year-old was hospitalized after shooting himself with an unsecured gun.

Police reported that the 16-year-old had apologized to him before running out of the home after his brother had shot himself.

The 16-year-old was on probation and police were searching for both him and the gun used in connection to this incident.

