ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cannes: Iconic Paris Nightclub Silencio Returns to Croisette for Festival Pop-Up

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5Ptp_0fGOQpS700

The secret is out: Silencio is coming back to Cannes.

The notable Paris nightclub, which was designed by David Lynch and inspired pop-ups everywhere from Berlin to Miami, is returning to the Croisette this year for an 11-day residency to coincide with the Cannes Film Festival. The 2022 installment also marks the most ambitious Silencio Cannes yet as it moves from a temporary location to the festival headquarters at Palais des Festivals where the space can hold upwards of 800 revelers per event. Club founder Arnaud Frisch joined The Hollywood Reporter on Zoom to talk about his plans for this year’s May 17-27 residency, club rules and what films he’s most looking forward to seeing on the big-screen.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Congrats on making a return to Cannes. What will be new this year for Silencio?

This year is totally different for us because we’ll be inside the Palais des Festival, which is really the central space, of course, for the festival. We will have a big space that can host 800 people and it will allow us to do more programming. We have partnered with France TV, the official sponsor of Cannes. It will be really interesting for us to be in the center of everything. It’s very exciting. After two years of COVID, I think people are really excited to do some.

Where in the Palais will it be located?

It’s in the club, the radio club. It’s a bit ’70s looking, which is kind of cool, and it also has an indoor/outdoor space with a terrace. it’s above the casino. When you leave a screening, it’s right there.

Because Silencio is a very curated environment, how are you able to transform that venue to match the Silencio aesthetic?

We transform more using the DNA of Silencio. We bring the cocktails done by Remy Savage, our bartender who’s really amazing. He brings the same team that has been working with us for 10 years so they kind of know everybody. We also try to work with the same artistic collectives that we have in Paris to bring content. It’s difficult to really change the place, that would be a lot of work, and since we are totally at ease with the place and we love the ’70s vibe and how cinematic it is, we just focus on bringing the vibe and the DNA.

For those who have never been to Silencio, how would you describe the vibe?

Silencio now has three different places. We have the historical one designed by David Lynch [in Paris]. It’s really under the ground, so you don’t really feel time. That space has a lot of different programming with performances, concerts, screenings, so it is a very cultural space. Then we open a Silencio de Prés in the Left Bank of Paris. That has a movie theater with 200 seats and there, we do a lot of premieres. It has a restaurant with a really young, talented, Michelin-starred chef, Guillaume Sanchez. We also just opened a jazz club there that features contemporary jazz and hip hop.

We opened another Silencio in Ibiza last year with Jean Imbert who we worked with a few years ago for Festival de Cannes. There’s a continuity of the people we’re working with, all amazing people from very different creative fields — music, fashion, cinema, art. When you go to Silencio, that is the vibe.

Do you have a favorite memory or can you recall a specific night that felt like a perfect Silencio night?

We have had a lot of really good memories with a lot of talent coming through to celebrate their films. Maybe one night with Marion Cotillard when she came and cooked with Jean Imbert. That was fun because it’s really what Silencio is, the meeting of very different creative people. It’s also a place where you can come and really feel free. We used to not have photos inside so it could be a place where people could come after a very intense day in Cannes and have a nice, relaxing time.

Was “no photos” a general rule?

A little bit but now it’s difficult to avoid pictures everywhere. When we started Silencio, that was the rule for the first few years because we wanted to provide a sense of living in the moment. It became a bit of a fight because it’s contrary to what people want to do now. So we’re not so strict on it anymore but we still want people to feel really comfortable in the place. The artists who come, they really can spend the night in the club without any problem.

Are there any other rules?

I don’t know if it’s a rule, but Silencio is about artists. Of course, it was designed by David Lynch, but it is a home for artists. We work closely with artists on programming and allow artists to build and test out new projects. We don’t just host movies and concerts, we like to do something more creative. Because it’s a small venue, artists can come and try something different, maybe something more fragile, and really work on something.

Looking at the Cannes lineup , what films are you most excited to see?

There are many directors that I love who are coming back to Cannes like James Gray or David Cronenberg. I’m also looking forward to the films by Kirill Serebrennikov and Ruben Östlund, and the midnight screening of Quentin Dupieux.

Do you get to sneak away to many screenings?

Yeah. I think it’s important to see films. We program movies here in Paris so [Cannes] is a good time for me to see films. Usually, Cannes is very intense, but I think it’s intense for everybody.

You’ve said that Silencio was created for the “creative night owl.” Do you consider yourself one? How many hours of sleep per night do you get during the festival?

Yes, I am. During the whole year, I sleep between five and six hours per night and it’s about the same in Cannes. Sometimes it can be less.

Outside of Silencio, do you have any favorite Cannes spots?

Yeah. I really like to go to Da Laura, the Italian restaurant in the center of Cannes. But sometimes when I want to go to an outdoor space, I like to go to Saint-Paul de Vence for an afternoon, maybe to have lunch there at the hotel, La Colombe d’Or. And this year I’m going to go to Mirazur in Menton as we are collaborating this year with his chef, Mauro Colagreco, who has this amazing restaurant there. Before we were doing Silencio, I really loved going to Janes Club or le Baron who were doing great parties.

Is there one person that you would love to see walk through the doors at Silencio this year?

That’s a good question. It would be great to have David Lynch again. That could be a really good surprise.

Interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney and Native’s Latest Shoe Collection Is Ready for Your Next Park Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Disney fans can keep their feet comfy during their next park adventure. Lightweight shoe brand Native — known for their comfy and airy kicks often seen on Hollywood stars — has once again teamed with the House of the Mouse on a print-happy collection of spring steppers for adults and kids.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe Wallets and MoreThe Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Moms, Dads,...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, Police Say

Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m., Miller was taken into custody after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa on the Big Island, police said. The alleged assault occurred at a get-together at a private residence.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Can't Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow'The Flash's' Jesse L. Martin to Star in NBC's 'The Irrational''Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Incident in Hawaii Karaoke Bar Miller, according to police, “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw...
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Short Story Long: Bold & Beautiful’s Paris Unveils a Radically Revamped Look

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Diamond White has broken out a number of eye-catching looks since she first debuted as Paris back in November of 2020. The Forrester employee always has a plethora of unique and incredible outfits, of course — a must-have for someone who works for one of the world’s premiere fashion companies — but White herself has always upped Paris’ style game as she’s brought her own touch to the character.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
David Lynch
Person
Ruben Östlund
theplaylist.net

‘Luzifer’ Review: Franz Rogowski Stars In Peter Brunner’s Chilling Arthouse Drama

Around the secluded mountainside cabin in the Austrian Alps where filmmaker Peter Brunner sets his fierce and freakish “Luzifer,” every day is sacred. As Christians so intensely devout that they don’t even seem to belong to any sect, in particular, Johannes (Franz Rogowski) and his mother (Susanne Jensen) have taken to this hidden-away refuge as if literal altitude will bring them closer to God. For her, the thin air and lack of distraction make this an ideal place to stay sober, her routines of prayer and the chores needed to subsist in such a forbidding climate both keeping her on the path. Her son follows her in this ascetic lifestyle, even more pathologically dedicated to the isolation of his upbringing. The press notes name-check Kaspar Hauser, the nineteenth-century maybe-noble raised in captivity, an early abnormal-psych case study in line with the stunted behavioral patterns Johannes has developed.
RELIGION
EW.com

Jacques Perrin, star of Cinema Paradiso and Z, dies at 80

Jacques Perrin, a prolific French actor, director, and producer who starred in such world-renowned films as Cinema Paradiso and Z, has died. He was 80 years old. His son Mathieu Simonet announced the news in a statement to Agence France Press. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Chanel Kicks Off the Venice Biennale With a Dinner Celebrating the Chanel Next Prize Winners

On Tuesday evening in Venice, coinciding with the start of the 59th Biennale, Chanel threw a little dinner party. Its venue, the 14th-century family-owned Palazzo Zeno, was resplendent, and its hosts included Yana Peel, global head of arts and culture at Chanel, the actor Tilda Swinton, and architect Sir David Adjaye. The reason for the celebration? To fete the 10 winners of the inaugural Chanel Next Prize.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Paris#Nightclub#Art#France Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement'For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Nicholson Wanted His Joker to Scare Kids — Because He Knew They’d Like the Feeling

Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

NAB: MSG Sphere Plans Unwrapped as Studio Explores Collaboration With Hollywood

Delegates who converge on Las Vegas this week for the first NAB Show since 2019 will notice a new addition emerging in the famous skyline — the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, which could usher in a new canvas for filmmakers and all sort of immersive entertainment when it opens next year. During a session on the opening day of NAB, a team from MSG Sphere Studios — the production arm of the venture — confirmed that it is talking to everyone from Hollywood directors to musicians while revealing new details about the creative content plans. When completed, the massive sphere...
BURBANK, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Adds Albert Serra, Louis Garrel, Patricio Guzman Titles

The Cannes Film Festival’s official competition has added another three movies: Léonor Serraille’s Un Petit Frere, Albert Serra’s Tourment sur les iles and Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen’s The Eight Mountains. On Thursday, other new additions to the Cannes lineup include the local French titles Serge Bozon’s Don Juan, Dominik Moll’s La Nuit du 12 and Chronique E’Une Liaison Passagere, by Emmanuel Mouret.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrench Period Drama 'Scarlet' to Open Cannes Directors' FortnightCannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival Veterans, High-Profile Indie Titles and Curiosity-Piquing Genre Fare'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae's Directorial Debut 'Hunt' to Premiere at...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Variety

True Colours Takes Sales on Mario Martone’s Cannes Competition Entry ‘Nostalgia,’ Unveils First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Italy’s True Colours has taken world sales on Italian director Mario Martone’s Cannes competition entry “Nostalgia,” starring Pierfrancesco Favino, who is known to Cannes audiences as the protagonist of Marco Bellocchio’s 2019 drama “The Traitor.” Set in Martone’s native Naples, “Nostalgia” sees Favino play the middle-aged Felice Lasco, who returns to the bustling port city after having lived in Egypt for 40 years. Once back, he drowns into the memories of a distant life he spent in his hometown. Martone will be returning to a Cannes competition berth with “Nostalgia” 27 years after his Elena...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation Launches Restoration Screening Room

Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation has launched The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room, which will host films restored with the help of the foundation for free. Feature presentations will debut on the second Monday of each month, with screenings starting at a set time and then available for a 24-hour window. The screening will feature introductions, interviews with conservationists, behind-the-scenes looks at the restoration process and appearances from A-list fans. The announcement described the series as “appointment viewing.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTCM, Film Foundation Team on 4K Restoration of 'Giant'Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in 'Some Like It Hot,' 'On the Waterfront' and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Fest Names Beth Janson, Former Tribeca Film Institute Head, as COO

Former Tribeca Film Institute head Beth Janson, who returned to Canada to lead the organizer of the country’s film and TV awards in 2016, has been named as the chief operating officer for the Toronto Film Festival. Janson, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, will join TIFF on May 20, as she reports to CEO Cameron Bailey. And the Toronto festival has also hired Anita Lee away from the National Film Board of Canada to become its new chief programming officer.More from The Hollywood ReporterNeon, Nat Geo to Release Sundance Opener 'Fire of Love'Paul Pope, Film and Television...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David M. Jones, Visual Effects Artist on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ Dies at 74

David M. Jones, a visual effects artist who contributed to such landmark sci-fi films as Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Alien 3 and Starship Troopers, has died. He was 74. Jones died April 8 of cancer at his Winnetka home in Los Angeles, his lifelong friend and ex-wife, Janice Gerson, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify's Phone Cases, MagSafe Wallets and MoreRobert Morse, Two-Time Tony Winner and 'Mad Men' Star, Dies at 90TCM's Next 'Plot Thickens' Podcast: Pam Grier Jones was employed at ILM, Universal Hartland and Boss Film Studios for most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

From Milan to Venice, Fashion Brands at Home at Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Despite the sudden drop in temperatures and heavy rain, Venice was bustling with tourists and visitors to the inaugural events of the Art Biennale, which this year seemed to draw even more fashion brands to support it, from Dior becoming a donor and Valentino sponsoring the Italian pavilion to “Human Brains” bowing at Fondazione Prada’s Ca’ Corner della Regina and Pomellato sponsoring the Venice pavilion. Bottega Veneta signed up as a supporting partner for “Dancing Studies,” a series of live dance performances built around the Pinault Collection’s exhibition “Bruce Nauman: Contraposto Studies”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy