SAN JOSE -- Timo Meier scored his 34th goal of the season, and the San Jose Sharks won 4-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I think we were okay, we found a way to win," Sharks captain Logan Couture said. "First period, our first 10 minutes were really good. Then we got away from our game a bit, gave them a few too many opportunities. We turned pucks over ... but found some goals in the second [period] kind of off of broken plays, and then we shut it down in the third. Pretty good."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO