Jefferson County, TX

Need to protest your property's appraisal? Here's how...

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've gathered a list of resources property owners can access to find out more about protesting a property appraisal. Jefferson County: https://jcad.org/, to file a protest online: https://eprotest.jcad.org/. Orange County: https://orangecad.net/, to file a protest online: https://eprotest.orangecad.net/. Hardin County: https://hardin-cad.org/, to file a protest online: https://eprotest.hardin-cad.org/. Chambers County: http://www.chamberscad.org/,...

kfdm.com

