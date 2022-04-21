ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Disney to lose special tax status for opposing Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1btd_0fGONgDf00
DeSantis had asked lawmakers to consider the legislation during a special session he called this week Photograph: John Angelillo/UPI/REX/Shutterstock

Florida legislators passed a bill on Thursday that would revoke Walt Disney Co’s special tax status in a move widely seen as tit-for-tat for the company’s opposition to a new “don’t say gay” state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in schools.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is all but guaranteed to sign it.

Related: Florida advances bill to repeal Disney’s private district amid ‘don’t say gay’ feud

The Republican-led state house in Florida voted 70-38 to do away with a special tax district created by a 1967 law that allows Disney to self-govern the roughly 25,000-acre Orlando area where its Walt Disney World theme park complex is located. The state Senate passed the measure on Wednesday.

DeSantis, in a surprise move, had asked lawmakers to consider the legislation during a special session he called this week. He did not immediately comment on the bill’s passage on Thursday.

“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy,” DeSantis wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday, adding, “I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”

The law would eliminate a handful of special tax districts including the Reedy Creek Improvement District that covers about 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties.

That structure makes Disney, one of the state’s largest private employers, and other landowners responsible for providing services such as firefighting, power, water and roads. They in turn get relief from taxes and fees.

The change would go into effect in June 2023.

In a statement to CNN, the Democratic state representative Fentrice Driskell said, “It’s going to cost the government in Orange county and Osceola counties and therefore the taxpayers billions of dollars, I’m talking an additional tax burden that’s estimated $2,200 to $2,800 per family.”

Disney came under fire last month by many in the LGBTQ+ community, including some Disney employees, for initially failing to take a public stand against the “don’t say gay” measure, then condemned the legislation and said it would pause all its political donations in Florida.

That set off a storm of condemnation against the company by many Republicans.

DeSantis, a Republican who is a potential candidate for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination, wants to strike back at Disney for its opposition to a law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

The governor signed the legislation, dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill by opponents, last month.

The law, which is to take effect on 1 July, also prohibits such teaching that “is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for older students. It is being challenged in court.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fentrice Driskell
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Special Session#Walt Disney Co#Lgbtq#Republican#Walt Disney World#Senate
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

247K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy