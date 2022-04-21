ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Ever Wondered How Mercyhealth’s Robotic Surgeries Work?

By Joe Dredge
 2 days ago
What's Up, Doc? is a semi-weekly health segment on WROK sponsored by MercyHealth. Each show we highlight a different doctor/healthcare professional to come on our show and talk to us about their specialty. It has turned into one of our favorite segments. All of our doctors have exhibited a "human" side...

