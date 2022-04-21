Sports Calendar

Hayden swept Junction City in softball 15-3 and 11-8 in eight innings Friday night at Cleary Field. In the second game the Lady Jays put a pair of impressive rallies together late in the game before losing the extra-inning contest. Junction City trailed 8-4 in the sixth running but scored four runs to tie the game. Gracie Erichsen hit a double, knocking in two of the four runs and then slid home safe later in the inning to tie the score 8-8.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO