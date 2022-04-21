Pioneers Place Four on All-EIVA Academic Squad

ATHENA — There are dozens of Oregon high school baseball records, so when you break one, it may take a little curiosity and a little research to know that you actually did. Weston-McEwen senior Blane Peal set the state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game, regardless of classification, with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 road victory over Stanfield/Echo.

WESTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO