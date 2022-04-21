Pioneers Place Four on All-EIVA Academic Squad

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: At New Balance National meet set state record in 60 dash preliminary round with 7.53, sixth in 55 dash (7.01); at New England meet won 55 dash (7.03) and won 300 (38.22, meet record); at State Open won 55 dash (7.01), won 300 (39.93), ran a leg of winning 4x200 relay (1:45.67); at Class LL won 55 dash (7.14), won 300 (39.58, meet record), ran a leg of the winning 4x200 relay (1:46.50); also holds indoor state records in 55 dash (6.96) and 200 (24.31).
