Fairfield, CT

Pioneers Place Four on All-EIVA Academic Squad

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Sacred Heart University men's volleyball team not only made strides on the court this season, but the Pioneers also excelled in the classroom as well. Four Pioneers...

Register Citizen

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field Team

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: At New Balance National meet set state record in 60 dash preliminary round with 7.53, sixth in 55 dash (7.01); at New England meet won 55 dash (7.03) and won 300 (38.22, meet record); at State Open won 55 dash (7.01), won 300 (39.93), ran a leg of winning 4x200 relay (1:45.67); at Class LL won 55 dash (7.14), won 300 (39.58, meet record), ran a leg of the winning 4x200 relay (1:46.50); also holds indoor state records in 55 dash (6.96) and 200 (24.31).
TRACK & FIELD
Lebanon-Express

High school track and field: Parker, RedHawks win Rob Allen Invitational

Logan Parker won twice to lead the South Albany High boys to first place Friday at the Rob Allen Invitational track and field meet at Lebanon’s Heath Stadium. Parker won the 800 meters (2 minutes 1.34 seconds) and 3,000 (9:35.93) in a pair of personal bests and joined Maxwell Louber, Ethan Austin and Matthew Resnik on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:39.48) in the eight-team meet.
LEBANON, OR
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Boys Gymnastics Conference Meet 04.20.22

Stevenson High School is the site of the 2022 boys gymnastics conference meet that features twelve teams including two of our area squads Naperville North and Central. With everyone looking for top scores before the postseason, Lake Park comes in as the defending champs and would love to take home another trophy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.
NAPERVILLE, IL
East Oregonian

Sports highlight: Weston-McEwen's Peal sets state strikeout record

ATHENA — There are dozens of Oregon high school baseball records, so when you break one, it may take a little curiosity and a little research to know that you actually did. Weston-McEwen senior Blane Peal set the state record for consecutive strikeouts in a game, regardless of classification, with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 road victory over Stanfield/Echo.
WESTON, OR

