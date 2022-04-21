ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harris flies to San Francisco; set to return to LAX Thursday evening

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris. | Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled from her Brentwood home to Los Angeles International Airport Thursday for a flight to San Francisco, where she will attend a maternal health event then return to Los Angeles in the evening.

The motorcade carrying her to LAX created some late-morning traffic tie-ups for motorists on the San Diego (405) Freeway on the Westside.

Harris is set to meet with current and former maternal health patients, and speak with members of the maternal health care workforce at University of California San Francisco, then speak there. She is expected to fly back to LAX Thursday night.

Harris has been in Los Angeles since Monday. Her only public event was giving a 19-minute speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Brentwood Monday.

