LA Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings look to strengthen their grip on a playoff spot with two points on the line against the Blackhawks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally...

Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 4-2 win vs the Anaheim Ducks

For the final time ever last night, the LA Kings played against Getzlaf, as he plays his final NHL game tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Sorry, Ryan, you don’t get the bragging rights here, as the Kings rallied to a 4-2 victory, basically solidifying their spot in the 2022 postseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Do the LA Kings go to Quick or Petersen in the playoffs?

With his strong play of late, has Jonathan Quick claimed the crease for the rest of the season and into the playoffs?. One goaltender is a veteran who has twice won the ultimate prize; a legend in the LA Kings‘ franchise. The other is a young, promising goaltender who has shown signs of being a number one goaltender.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'show grit' in streak-snapping loss to Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - After nearly two months, the Panthers have finally lost a game. In an intense matchup between cross-state rivals that featured a multitude of both goals and penalty minutes, the Atlantic Division champion Panthers saw their franchise-record winning streak snapped at 13 games with an 8-4 loss to the Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Sunday.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Raanta leaves Hurricanes victory with injury

Nurse out for Oilers; Pastrnak, Lindholm miss game for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Antti Raanta left a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday with a lower-body injury. The goalie was injured making...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 24

Kings, Predators in position to earn berth; Maple Leafs, Oilers can each secure No. 2 seed in division. Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 24:. The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division if:. They defeat the Washington Capitals in...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between Vancouver and Calgary this season: Jan. 29 (1-0 OTL), Feb. 24 (7-1 W), Mar. 19 (5-2 L) Apr. 23 (road). The Canucks have a 114-138-33-8 all-time record against the Flames, including a 48-80-15-1 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-3-3 in...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins

In the next-to-last home game of the 2021-22 season, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (24-43-11) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 4:00 p.m. EDT (TNT, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers put record win streak on the line against Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - With a chance to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games, the surging Panthers will host the cross-state rival Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. Just the 10th team in NHL history to post a winning streak of at least 13 games, the Panthers have...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

VGK Name Circa Las Vegas as Official Jersey Entitlement Partner

VEGAS (April 24, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 24, a multi-year jersey entitlement partnership with Circa Las Vegas for Golden Knights jerseys worn during the team's home games played at T-Mobile Arena. The home jersey patch will begin being worn at the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and signify the organization's first-official jersey entitlement partnership.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Forsberg Scores 40th as Preds Fall to Wild in Overtime

Nashville Picks Up Single Point as Back-to-Back Weekend Set Concludes. Filip Forsberg scored a goal and collected 2 assists, Mikael Granlund records 3 assists, but it wasn't enough as Predators fall in OT to Wild. 05:09 •. Filip Forsberg hit the 40-goal mark, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Blues, Wild to meet in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Home-ice advantage still to be determined as regular-season winds down. The St. Louis Blues will meet the division-rival Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Home-ice advantage is still to be determined. The Blues have won five straight games against Minnesota and are 9-0-1 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Color of Hockey: Fort Dupont documentary set to premiere

Screening of film on longest-running minority program in North America 'something really special'. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past 10 years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today he profiles the Washington, D.C., premiere of "The Cannons," a documentary about the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club and its founder, U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Neal Henderson.
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: TOR @ WSH - 19:00 of the Second Period

The Situation Room determined that John Carlson directed the puck to Nicklas Backstrom with a hand pass 12 seconds prior to T.J. Oshie's goal. Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - Hand Pass. Result: Original call overturned - No Goal Washington. Explanation: The Situation Room determined that John Carlson...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Islanders

ELMONT, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes make their first-ever trip to UBS Arena Sunday, home of the New York Islanders. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 51-20-8 (110 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win (OT) over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, April...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Red Wings sign defenseman Simon Edvinsson to entry-level contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Simon Edvinsson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. Edvinsson, 19, has recorded 19 points (2-17-19), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 44 regular season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and was named a finalist for the SHL Rookie of the Year Award. He led all league rookies with an average of 19:46 time on ice and his 19 points were fourth-most all time for a defenseman under the age of 19 in the SHL - trailing only Victor Hedman (21 points, 2008-09), Tomas Jonsson (20 points, 1978-79) and Rasmus Dahlin (20 points, 2017-18). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman also chipped in two assists and two penalty minutes in five postseason contests, helping Frolunda to the SHL playoff semifinals. Edvinsson also tallied three points (1-2-3) in two games representing Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship before the tournament was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
DETROIT, MI

