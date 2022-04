During an April 14 council meeting, city officials rezoned just under 40 acres in Round Rock to allow for a data center to be built where a former Sears building now stands. Sabey Data Centers entered into an economic development agreement with the city of Round Rock in February. As part of the agreement, SDC will demolish the existing structure and construct its data center on the property.

