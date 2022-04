ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheila Renee Hardbarger, 66, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away April 21, 2022, surrounded by her devoted husband of 48 years and her daughters at Camden Clark Medical Center. Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Murlene Starcher Coon and Freddie Coon Jr. A proud recipient of her GED, she worked many years for Wirt County Schools as a custodian, cook and later a teacher’s aide working side by side with her daughter, helping students with special needs. Her students affectionately knew her as “H Mom.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Freddie Coon and Charles Coon and sisters Beverly Wagner and Norma Coon.

ELIZABETH, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO