ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Va. man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend, stabbing and mutilating her husband

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ihlr_0fGO4s3x00

ALBANY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is accused of stalking a woman days before killing her husband, who was found bound and stabbed in their garage.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said in a press conference deputies received a call Wednesday, April 13, to conduct a welfare check on 35-year-old Philip Rabadi at his home on Miller Road in New Scotland. Rabadi reportedly did not show up to St. Peter’s Hospital, where he works as a physician’s assistant. Albany County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home and communicated with some of Rabadi’s "concerned family members."

When deputies went inside the residence, they found Rabadi "deceased on the garage floor, bound with multiple stab wounds and mutilation to his body."

Apple said investigators identified Jacob Klein as a suspect "within hours." Klein allegedly drove from Virginia to New York and "began stalking to the victim three days prior to the murder." Investigators have a "very good chronological breakdown" of Klein’s whereabouts in Albany and his trip up from Virginia, according to Apple.

Klein reportedly has ties to the Albany area as well as to the victim’s wife. Apple said Rabadi’s wife was a "past acquaintance" of Klein. According to the Times Union, Klein and Rabadi’s wife once dated. She reportedly had no idea she and her husband were being surveilled.

WTEN-TV reports Klein appeared in court in New York on Thursday, April 21, and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Comments / 3

Related
truecrimedaily

Indiana man sentenced to over 100 years for killing girlfriend and setting her body on fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison this week for killing his girlfriend in 2018 and setting her body on fire. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, a Lake County judge ordered Hugh Scott to spend 103 1/2 years in prison. Scott reportedly hit Davita Ward and knocked her out, and then poured gasoline over her body and car and set it on fire in a wooded area. Ward reportedly woke up while the car was ablaze, which caused Scott to shoot her in the head. In the process, his pants reportedly caught fire and he burned his legs.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
New Scotland, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Murder#St Peter S Hospital#Apple#The Times Union#Wten Tv
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
truecrimedaily

Indiana mom accused of starving and killing her son, molesting young girl

PORTLAND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested on murder and other charges after her 5-year-old son was found dead and severely malnourished. According a statement, Portland Police responded to a call March 24, at 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Western Avenue regarding an unresponsive 5-year-old child, who was pronounced dead. Portland Police reportedly called in Indiana State Police to assist with the investigation.
PORTLAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man arrested after allegedly dragging 81-year-old woman with vehicle

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man stands accused of trying to steal an 81-year-old woman’s purse and subsequently dragging her with a moving car. According to a press release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday, April 5, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Michael Sawyer of Buffalo attempted to steal the victim’s purse outside of a grocery store on Harlem Road near Kensington Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts father arrested after allegedly impregnating 14-year-old daughter, planned to flee to Puerto Rico

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy