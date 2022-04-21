Va. man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend, stabbing and mutilating her husband

ALBANY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is accused of stalking a woman days before killing her husband, who was found bound and stabbed in their garage.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said in a press conference deputies received a call Wednesday, April 13, to conduct a welfare check on 35-year-old Philip Rabadi at his home on Miller Road in New Scotland. Rabadi reportedly did not show up to St. Peter’s Hospital, where he works as a physician’s assistant. Albany County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home and communicated with some of Rabadi’s "concerned family members."

When deputies went inside the residence, they found Rabadi "deceased on the garage floor, bound with multiple stab wounds and mutilation to his body."

Apple said investigators identified Jacob Klein as a suspect "within hours." Klein allegedly drove from Virginia to New York and "began stalking to the victim three days prior to the murder." Investigators have a "very good chronological breakdown" of Klein’s whereabouts in Albany and his trip up from Virginia, according to Apple.

Klein reportedly has ties to the Albany area as well as to the victim’s wife. Apple said Rabadi’s wife was a "past acquaintance" of Klein. According to the Times Union, Klein and Rabadi’s wife once dated. She reportedly had no idea she and her husband were being surveilled.

WTEN-TV reports Klein appeared in court in New York on Thursday, April 21, and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.