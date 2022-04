DAKOTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With heavy hearts, the children of Elizabeth A “Betty” Clelland announce the passing of their mother on April 7, 2022. She was 85 years old. Elizabeth was born on July 23,1936 in Dakota, W.V. the daughter of James Welty and Lillian Elliot Welty and was the youngest of 4 children, Charles, Patricia, and John Welty. In 1942, Elizabeth’s parents separated and she (at the age of 6) went to live with her maternal aunt and uncle, Nellie and John Molenock with whom she resided until she married in 1959.

