Police arrest handyman who allegedly had affair with Queens mom found dead in duffel bag

 2 days ago
NEW YORK (TCD) -- New York Police Department officials announced an arrest in the case of a mother whose body was found in a duffel bag on a Queens sidewalk.

On Thursday, April 21, NYPD Detectives Chief James Essig announced in a press conference that 44-year-old David Bonola was taken into custody and "made incriminating statements" about his alleged role in Orsolya Gaal’s death.

Essig also shared a timeline of Gaal’s last known movements, which started the night of Friday, April 15. According to Essig, Gaal went to a show at Lincoln Center and then took the subway back to her neighborhood in Forest Hills, Queens. She stopped at a "local establishment for a short while" and returned home at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Police believe Bonola arrived at Gaal’s home sometime between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m. Essig said he was either let in voluntarily or used a key hidden in the barbecue.

Essig stated, "A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement. A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, causing her demise."

Bonola allegedly found a hockey bag belonging to one of Gaal’s sons and put her body in it, then dragged the bag through Forest Hills, leaving a trail of blood. The duffel was discovered the next morning on the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway by a member of the public.

Investigators found a jacket they believed Bonola allegedly wore during the attack, as well as boots, a T-shirt, bloody bandages, and the knife. Police say he sought treatment the next day at a local hospital for wounds on his hands.

According to Essig, Bonola worked for Gaal as a handyman and they had been having an "intimate affair" for about two years.

Bonola and Gaal were reportedly broken up at the time of her death, but he allegedly showed up at her home to "speak about the relationship," according to NYPD officials.

Police also confirmed that Gaal’s husband received a text from Gaal’s phone reading, "Your whole family is next."

Bonola does not have a criminal history. He is being charged with second-degree murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.

