ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Community 'Day of Prayer' set for May 5

bluemountaineagle.com
 2 days ago

Redmond’s Community Day of Prayer will commence at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at Redmond Community Church, 237 NW Ninth St. The public is invited...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Families attend Harlem Health & Wellness Fest

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Harlemites took advantage of free health resources, music, food and fun, including Earth Day-themed arts and crafts at the Harlem Health & Wellness Fest at a Harlem school playground Friday. Organizers say it was a way to get families out of their homes and the health guidance they need. Music, food, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Surprise Independent

Surprise church create ecological Olympics

In anticipation of Earth Day the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise recently played host to an educational event called Eco-Olympics. Participants of all ages enjoyed games that tested their knowledge about all things environmental. After a light breakfast the morning’s events began with “Recycle Relay” where teams decided how to...
SURPRISE, AZ
KLTV

9 teams, 230 athletes compete in Pine Tree Special Olympics event

Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and food trucks all while they enjoyed family fun Saturday. Longview fraternal organization gives $1K donation to charity that helps young women in crisis. Updated: 6 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Redmond, OR
Watauga Democrat

Kick for a Cause to raise money for Hospitality House recreation efforts

BOONE – The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to raise money for shelter activities. “Kick for a Cause” will consist of games of six innings or 45...
BOONE, NC
The Uvalde Leader-News

50 Years Ago: Horseshoe tournament takes center stage

Manager evaluates first year of Main Street Project – Starting out as Main Street Uvalde manager, Olga Charles was excited about the prospect of revitalizing the city’s downtown district. Today, just over a year later, she is pleased with what has been accomplished. “I just knew this is my community,” Charles said Thursday as reason for choosing to lead the program. “This is everybody’s community and we had to do something … to bring more people downtown.” First up on Charles’ agenda was to learn more about what other cities were doing to revitalize downtown areas. The answer was monthly community events, and that is how Uvalde’s own Four Square Friday was born. On the second Friday of each month, downtown businesses extend store hours to offer shopping and often snacks and other entertainment to people of all ages who stop by to socialize and browse unique collections. “We’re slowly getting started,” Charles said, adding that word of mouth has been a great tool for increasing the popularity of the event.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Day Of Prayer#Redmond Community Church#Nw Ninth St#Redmond High School
KFYR-TV

Cyclebar Bismarck holds class to raise funds for GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is around the corner. People across Bismarck are gearing up to give it their all to participate and raise funds for the cause that helps kids with cerebral palsy and other related conditions. Cyclebar in Bismarck is putting the pedal to...
BISMARCK, ND
WITN

Bike rodeo held to promote riding safety for kids

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bicycle safety rodeo was held Saturday morning by Greenville and Winterville volunteers. The event was aimed to promote safety for kids riding bikes ages five to 18. Riders went through training on how to get the right pressure in their tires, making sure their...
GREENVILLE, NC
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy