The American Cancer Society has again awarded St. Tammany Hospital Foundation a $10,000 grant to address transportation needs of cancer patients. It is the second consecutive year, the foundation has received the grant that provides gas cards, ride-share rides and other transportation assistance to patients in need who are getting treatment at St. Tammany Cancer Center, a campus of Ochsner Medical Center.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO