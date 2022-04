OXFORD, Miss. — The Mississippi State baseball team cranked out 18 hits en route to a 10-7 win over Ole Miss Friday night at Swayze Field to even the three-game series. The Bulldogs (23-17, 7-10 SEC) erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring the next nine runs to take a 10-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning. The Rebels (22-16, 6-11 SEC) scored three runs in the bottom half of the eighth, but MSU held on to force a rubber match.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO