Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera bolstered his already stout Baseball Hall of Fame resume on Saturday, as he became the latest player to join the 3,000 hits club. After recording 12 hits in his opening 12 games of the 2022 campaign, Cabrera entered the early home game against the Colorado Rockies a mere one hit away from reaching 3,000. He wasted no time in achieving this milestone on the day, as a single in the first inning added another stellar accomplishment to his Hall of Fame resume.

