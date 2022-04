DALLAS -- It all comes down to this - a season-ending four-game homestand that begins Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. What's on the line for the Stars? Everything. Yes, the Stars are in a playoff spot as of now, but their room for error is gone. With 91 points (43-30-5), Dallas is two points up on Vegas with both teams even in games played (78). Vegas doesn't play until Sunday when it hosts San Jose, so the Stars could either be four points up by then or risk falling out of a playoff spot if they lose Saturday and the Golden Knights beat the Sharks. Regardless of what happens, Tuesday is shaping up to be a can't-miss game when the Stars host the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center.

