John Wayne Gacy: Inside Netflix’s Horrifying Docuseries About the Clown Killer (Exclusive)

Chelsea Lazkani knows how to make a first impression -- and she's definitely going to leave one with viewers of Selling Sunset. "The truth is I never, ever considered reality TV!" the real estate agent confesses to ET on making her Netflix debut. "If somebody asked me this time last year, 'Would you do reality TV?' I'd say, 'Over my dead body. Absolutely not.' Truly! I truly would. It's my worst nightmare, I'm such a private person typically. However, when I wanted to get into real estate, I was looking for representation. I was looking for role models that looked like me and could essentially help accelerate my career and I didn't find any. I said, 'This is an opportunity to be a role model for so many young girls that are just like you. If you don't take this opportunity, another person that may get it may be too scared to, too.' It was really about paying it forward and knowing that not only can this help my business grow, but it could also help so many other young Black women get into this industry."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO