TV Series

John Wayne Gacy: Inside Netflix’s Horrifying Docuseries About the Clown Killer (Exclusive)

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wayne Gacy is the subject of another documentary, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, now streaming on Netflix. This time, his life and crimes are at the center of the second installment of true-crime director Joe Berlinger’s Conversations With a Killer series, which features previously unheard audio...

www.ktvb.com

Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Johnny Depp tells defamation trial he feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco

Johnny Depp told the court during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he feared she was having an affair with James Franco. Mr Depp faced cross-examination by Ms Heard’s legal team on Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his defamation trial against her. The actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 claiming she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial - live updatesMr Depp was asked by opposing lawyer Ben Rottenborn if he had...
CELEBRITIES
Evie M.

This is the bar where serial killer Aileen Wuornos had her last drink. Would you have one, too?

The Last Resort Bar in Port Orange, FloridaRustyClark (hottnfunkyradio.com) Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license. I was browsing through Gastro Obscura, one of the only and most trusted sources for all things weird and tasty, when my mouth dropped. It's no secret that Florida is majorly haunted and home to the strange and shocking. But this one threw me for a loop.
PORT ORANGE, FL
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reportedly Claims Snoop Dogg-Inspired STARZ Series "Is No Longer In Production"

His "greenlight gang" has been making major moves in television for years, but according to 50 Cent, STARZ has missed the mark on a new potential series. It was just four months ago when we reported on Fif announcing his plans to move forward with a Snoop Dogg-inspired series Murder Was the Case. With hits like BMF, Power, and more under his belt, 50 Cent seemed assured that this would be yet another award-winning series that would further place him on the map of TV production excellence.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Involved in Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was forced to drop out of a convention appearance on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at a convention for the show, where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

'Selling Sunset': How Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Romance Plays Out in Season 5

Season 5 of Selling Sunset starts with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's romance on full display as they arrive in Mykonos, Greece, holding hands and all smiles with friends in tow. Sadly, the season ends with them far apart, literally and figuratively -- with the the Oppenheim Group co-founder sitting at his firm's brand new Orange County, California, facility and sharing why he can't move forward with the relationship while Chrishell's at her L.A. home breaking the news to her good friend and colleague, Emma Hernan, that, in the end, Jason didn't want to have kids.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Niecy Nash and Nathan Fillion Preview Potential 'Rookie' Spinoff (Exclusive)

The Rookie world is expanding. Niecy Nash joins the fray as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, for a two-hour backdoor pilot setting the table for a potential Rookie spinoff. In Nash's debut episode, which airs Sunday, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the Los Angeles division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani on Defending Christine From 'Bullies' and Not Vibing With Davina (Exclusive)

Chelsea Lazkani knows how to make a first impression -- and she's definitely going to leave one with viewers of Selling Sunset. "The truth is I never, ever considered reality TV!" the real estate agent confesses to ET on making her Netflix debut. "If somebody asked me this time last year, 'Would you do reality TV?' I'd say, 'Over my dead body. Absolutely not.' Truly! I truly would. It's my worst nightmare, I'm such a private person typically. However, when I wanted to get into real estate, I was looking for representation. I was looking for role models that looked like me and could essentially help accelerate my career and I didn't find any. I said, 'This is an opportunity to be a role model for so many young girls that are just like you. If you don't take this opportunity, another person that may get it may be too scared to, too.' It was really about paying it forward and knowing that not only can this help my business grow, but it could also help so many other young Black women get into this industry."
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

Matthew De Meritt, Actor Who Played E.T., Makes Rare Appearance for Film's 40th Anniversary

E.T. has phoned home -- to the red carpet. On Thursday, Steven Spielberg, Dee Wallace and more people associated with the beloved science fiction hit, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, appeared on the red carpet for a screening in honor of its 40th anniversary. Among those who posed for photographers outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood was Matthew De Meritt, who is credited as one of the performers who helped give E.T. its movement.
MOVIES

