WATCH: North Carolina Woman Opens Doorbell Camera To Find Snake At The Door

Photo: Getty Images

Unexpected guests can either be a welcome surprise, such as a loved one's long-awaited return , or an unhappy meeting, like a burglar hoping to go through your things . A woman in North Carolina thought she had a surprise visitor, but when she checked her video doorbell, she got an even bigger shock. As it turns out, the "person" at the door was actually a snake.

The Goldsboro homeowner, who WRAL identifies as Rene , was working upstairs when she got an alert about a mysterious presence at her front door. When she checked her Ring doorbell footage, she saw the visitor was actually a serpent slithering next to the camera.

"The Ring App told me 'someone was at my door' and when I opened the app, I was shocked to see a snake ," she said.

Check out the video below, shared to WRAL .

Rene recalled the moments leading up to the unexpected visitor, saying her dog has just settled down after barking when her alarm went off.

"I turned the camera on from my phone and was absolutely shocked to see a snake," she said. "I immediately ran out the back door to my neighbor's house."

She said they called animal control and the police to no avail, so her neighbor walked over to her home get the snake only to find that it was gone. Rene said she ended up spraying Snake Away around her home, hoping that can prevent any future visits .

"One of my biggest fears is to encounter a snake," she said. "After the incident, I stopped using the front door for a while. Back to normal now."

According to the news outlet, Rene thinks the snake had gotten entangled in a chair on her porch before getting free and going on its adventure.