Once upon an Easter, the Easter Bunny found himself in a bit of a pickle. Over the Christmas season, he married his longtime sweetheart, Marilyn Bunroe. Things have been a little hare-wire since the wedding. He broke a tooth on an 18-carrot carrot. He cut his foot at hip hop class. And the worst - he found out the only hareplane leaving to their bunnymoon destination was headed out early ON Easter morning. There just simply wasn't enough time to deliver all the eggs AND get on that plane headed to Easter Island. He was not missing the hopportunity to play hospcotch with his new bunny bride.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO