What Titans' Jon Robinson, Mike Vrabel said in pre-draft press conference

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel had their last press conference ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, which begins on April 28 and runs through April 30.

Vrabel and Robinson touched on a number of topics, chief among them the status of wide receiver A.J. Brown. According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Robinson reiterated his desire to keep Brown.

“We’ve had some discussions with his reps,” Robinson said. “He [Brown] was here a couple of weeks ago and I talked to him. We’re working through that. We’ve made it public how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of our football team.”

As far as the possibility of trading Brown is concerned, Robinson said, “I do not foresee that happening.”

Brown’s contract saga was one of many topics Robinson and Vrabel touched on during their final pre-draft presser on Thursday. Here’s a look at the rest.

Vrabel on scouting prospects

Robinson on TE prospects

Vrabel on evaluating WR prospects

Robinson on OGs Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green

Robinson on QB prospects

Robinson on drafting a QB

Robinson on Dillon Radunz's position

Robinson on A.J. Brown

Robinson on Tannehill's high cap number

Vrabel and Robinson on Caleb Farley

Vrabel on Tannehill not being at OTAs yet

Vrabel on Titans possibly drafting his son, Tyler

Robinson on not re-signing recent first-round picks

Comments / 0

