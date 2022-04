For a book lover, and let’s face it, hoarder like me, almost every space in my house is filled with books. I have a main bookshelf, shelves on my work table, bedside tables, movable storage, and yes, even the floor is littered with books. I don’t live in a big space and so I have to make the most out of my existing furniture and the floor. So if I see concept designs that will give me more ideas on where to place more of my books, it immediately catches my eye.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO