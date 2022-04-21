ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 16 Things Hip-Hop Fans Need to Get Over in 2022

By Robby Seabrook III
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hip-hop is huge and all encompassing both as a style of music and culturally. When a genre has a lot of artists and fans, that leads to more people being passionate about it. But with that passion comes with complaints and hang-ups, some of which can be unfounded at best and...

107 JAMZ

Playboi Carti Interview – How One of Hip-Hop’s Most Elusive Artists Stays Making Waves

How one of hip-hop's most elusive artists stays making waves. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “People are cocky because they think they are already there,” Playboi Carti says while he puffs on a blunt at Atlanta’s Blue South Recording Studios during witching hours on a rainy mid-March night. “I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet. I’m not there at all to be cocky and shit.” King Vamp might not brag much, but he is undoubtedly confident. And, he has every reason to be with the cult-like following of fans amassed since he first got known in the game in 2015, as a signee to A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label. Since then, Carti, born Jordan Carter, has released three albums: 2017’s self-titled LP, 2018’s Die Lit and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Each project helped increase his popularity and success and assisted in creating continuous growth.
MUSIC
Mic

DJ Kay Slay evolved with hip-hop, and hip-hop evolved with him

“He used to be the King of the 3 Line, but now he's the DRAMA KING!”—a YouTube comment from 11 years ago. Over this past weekend, Keith Grayson, the Harlem native best known to hip-hop fans as DJ Kay Slay, died following a months-long battle with COVID-19. He was 55 years old. Famous — and infamous — for the deluge of mixtapes he hosted across three decades, which helped break new artists and served as neutral venues for feuding superstars, Grayson could trace his involvement in hip-hop from the genre’s beginnings in the late 1970s through its commercial breakthrough and dispersal onto the internet. In keeping with its spirit, his life and career are marked by reinvention and a persistent will.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Future Is the Best Rapper Alive

Best Rapper Alive. It’s a lofty goal. A phrase Jay-Z famously uttered in 2003 on “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” that declared Shawn Carter the new standard while still paying respect to the late greats Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. A few years later, the other Mr. Carter, Lil Wayne, laid claim to the throne by outworking any and all competition with a canon of indisputable music.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Waka Flocka Flame Regrets Bringing 'Dangerous' Lifestyle Into Hip Hop

Waka Flocka Flame burst onto the scene more than a decade ago with a chaotic trap anthem in “Hard In Da Paint” and a high-powered chest thump in “O Let’s Do It.” Now a decade wiser and more mature, Waka can admit how his life choices became fuel for his music and, in turn, crafted troublesome energy in Hip Hop with the rappers who came after him.
HIP HOP
107 JAMZ

Too Short Discusses Why Pimp C Didn’t Want To Do “Big Pimpin” With Jay-Z

One thing about the Hip Hop community is that we have seen our shares of ups and downs. We have lost so many music legends over the years and the music genre was not set out to be like that at all. Here in Louisiana, we have some of the biggest artists on the 3rd Coast including Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, and Underground Kingz. (UGK'Z). While many of us have been fans of UGK alas Bun-B and Pimp C, they didn't really hit nationally until they jumped on "Big Pimpin" with Jay-Z. What many may not know is the song almost didn't happen because Pimp C didn't want to do the song originally. Check out this exclusive interview with Shannon Sharp talking with Pimp C's former label mate Too Short.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reveals Top 3 Rappers Who Are Running The Game

Lil Durk is reaching new heights, and he has no intention of slowing down. His 10+ year career has taken him from the streets of Chicago to the Def Jam offices, and now, the boss of the OTF empire. The release of 7220 only cemented his status as a top dog in the rap game even further.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Bow Wow Says Jermaine Dupri Did Not ‘Make’ Him: ‘He Ain’t Teach Me Nothing Bout This Business’

Bow Wow’s recent Twitter activity has raised many eyebrows. And, no, we’re not talking about his response to the Jayda Cheaves texting rumors. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old artist returned to the platform to conduct a lengthy Q&A session with fans. During that time, Bow Wow responded to comments regarding Jermaine Dupri and made several others about his time working with the So So Def Recordings founder.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

New Music This Week: Lizzo, Babyface Ray, Bas And More

This week’s list includes a new video from Kay Flock featuring Cardi B, along with Big Jade and Z-Ro’s “Eat.”. We’re back! As April reaches its midway point, some of the best artists in the game are releasing the finest tunes in hip-hop and R&B. This isn’t just Good Friday – it’s the best Friday because we’ve got a whole list of new music for your listening pleasure.
MUSIC
