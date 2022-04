Despite federal pressure from the U.S. Treasury Department, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts doubled down Friday on his decision not to seek additional rental assistance. Ricketts sent a letter Friday to Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo after receiving a letter from Adeyemo last week urging him to apply for $48 million in federal rental assistance available to Nebraska. Although Ricketts never outright denies Adeyemo's offer in his response, a spokesperson for Ricketts office confirmed the governor's plans have not changed.

HOUSE RENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO