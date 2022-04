PupsNPlay Dog Park Set to Open April 24 at Corner of Sixth Avenue and Broadway. Nashville, Tenn. (April 21, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization announced today that they will unveil a new dog park, PupsNPlay, on Sunday, April 24 in partnership with Mars Petcare. The park, which will be located next to Bridgestone Arena on Sixth Avenue, will host an official ribbon cutting celebration with pet adoptions for the grand opening event on April 24 beginning at 5 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO