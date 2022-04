The Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken in their final Saturday game of the regular season. Tonight will begin a four-game homestand to finish out the season. The Kraken are 30th in the NHL. They hold a minus-65 goal differential, the worst save percentage in the league (.881), and allow 3.14 goals per game. They have a horrendous 11-24-3 road record and are coming off a 6-3 loss in Minnesota on Friday night. This means that Dallas will be taking on a team that struggles in nearly every area on the second night of a back-to-back with travel in between. So everything lines up for a dominant Stars win, right?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO