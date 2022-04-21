ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

KEY QUESTIONS: Has trade talk for No. 2 pick increased leading into draft?

By Tim Twentyman
detroitlions.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a week away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes held his annual pre-draft press conference in Allen Park Thursday. General managers like to keep things pretty close to the vest around this time of year, and Holmes is no different,...

www.detroitlions.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested under 1 condition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quarterback depth dilemma after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. Could they sign Baker Mayfield?. Mayfield is still under contract with the Steelers rival, the Cleveland Browns, making it impossible to sign for the former No. 1 overall pick as things currently stand. Baker was usurped by Deshaun Watson when the Browns traded for him despite the many sexual assault allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Get Kyler Murray For Zach Wilson, Picks

It's that time of year again. Each spring, as the NFL draft approaches, ESPN's Bill Barnwell puts together a mock draft where every single pick in the first round has a trade. That's right. All 32 picks feature some sort of transaction, whether it's just an exchange of draft capital or a deal involving both picks and players.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
Allen Park, MI
Sports
Chicago Sports Nation

BEARS NATION OFFICIAL DRAFT SEASON HANDBOOK

It’s draft season baby! The NFL draft is next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and even though I will be moving at that time I will be watching as much as I can. I have spent a lot of my down time in the last 6 months watching film and reading scouting reports for over 400 draft prospects (information I’ve turned into a Madden draft class you can find in the XBOX file share under the name jrwhitcomb). Now, it’s time to put all that work into practice. Today I have for you: Top 5 rankings at every single position, Bears Mock Drafts on two different simulators with and without trades, a full all NFL three round predictive mock draft, a special ‘What I Would Do’ 1-Round mock draft, a Rankings to Needs 1-Round Mock Draft and a simulated 7-round mock draft where I selected for ALL FOUR NFC NORTH TEAMS. This was loads of fun to make, so I hope you enjoy. I will be back next Friday to discuss who the Bears should take with the first round out the way, and then the week after that to analyze and grade who the Bears, and the whole NFC North, did take. Please, please, please, let me know your thoughts on Twitter @joeywhitc.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
HBCU Gameday

Jah-Maine Martin: NFL Draft Profile

Jah-Maine Martin was the best HBCU running back in 2019 before the pandemic and an injury got in the way. Fully healed now, he hopes a return to form will land him on an NFL roster during or after next week's draft. The post Jah-Maine Martin: NFL Draft Profile appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC
WGR550

Capaccio: Mock Draft No. 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than one week away. Here’s my first mock draft, which has the Bills selecting a player at a position many believe is its biggest need.
BUFFALO, NY
AL.com

NFL Draft: All-time all-SEC first round

In the first round of the NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas, the SEC could produce its 500th pick among the first 32 selections. In the previous 86 NFL drafts, 491 selections have been made from SEC member programs among the first 32 picks. NFL DRAFT:. · NICK...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders may not be impressed with this draft

The Sports Junkies’ Eric Bickel unveiled Thursday that he has a source informing him that the Washington Commanders front office is not high on this upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Bickel on the morning 106.7 The Fan show said it was explained to him that usually in the first round there are 10-12 players that everyone covets as special and then there is a drop-off. Well, EB said he was told this year, that the Commanders feel there are about two elite players to trade up for in this draft.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy