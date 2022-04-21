ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports double-digit coronavirus case increases in eight out of nine days

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 17 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Thursday. The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 12 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. Of the 12 patients, four patients are in the ICU and one patient is on a ventilator.

The county has reported 43,051 since the pandemic began.

Boone County is reported to have a low COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) .

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 9.7 14-day rate for last Tuesday.

CPS reports that 17 district facilities (eight elementary schools, four middle schools, one high school and four other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 19 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows eight staff members at an elementary school, six staff members at middle schools, two staff members at the high school and three staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported 12 district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are seven out of 21 elementary schools, three out of seven middle schools and two out of four high schools have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are eight active coronavirus cases in the district. There are six cases in elementary schools, one case in the middle school and one case at the high school level. There are 12 cases that are currently quarantined due to COVID. The district is reporting three cases at the elementary school level, eight at the middle school level and one at the high school level that is currently in quarantine.

Cole County reports the eighth day in April of no new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,052 residential cases and 331 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 17,383 total cases in the county since March 2020.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in April

The county has reported 200 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Thursday.

The district is reporting one active case in a student and no active case in a staff member.

The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports double-digit coronavirus case increases in eight out of nine days appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

