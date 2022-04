Netflix is "trying to figure out" how to introduce a cheaper plan that will include adverts, following a sudden drop in subscribers. The streaming service has always prided itself in being an advert-free haven for film and TV lovers, but it's said to be contemplating a change in its business model after losing 200,000 subscribers across the first quarter of 2022. It claims that its losses are set to continue, too, as it estimates a further two million accounts being shut down globally in the second quarter, despite the return of hugely popular shows Ozark and Stranger Things.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO