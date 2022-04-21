ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri bill would reduce one county's property taxes

By Joe Mueller
mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Senate bill with several tax modifications was questioned and criticized due to one section on a county property tax. Senate Bill 743, sponsored by Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, is 49 pages and caps the total combined sales taxes rate in municipalities. It adds cities to a...

