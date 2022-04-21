ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

VIDEO: Police officers hospitalized in Windsor hazmat situation

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDEO: 'Russian Lady' changes name to 'Ukrainian Lady'. The Russian Lady in Hartford...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Suffield, CT
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
BRISTOL, CT
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Police#Mortgage#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy