The Christmas song “Santa Claus is coming to town” brings excitement to almost everyone. So, what does that have to do with Stan?. Stan Dean was the youth minister at the Gastonia Church of Christ where Polly and I attend when we were dating and when we were married. He’s coming to town to speak at the church’s 75th anniversary celebration on April 24 and Polly and I are excited. But there’s also another correlation between that Christmas song and Stan’s visit. It’s the part about: “You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I’m telling you why.”

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO