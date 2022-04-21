ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: CSA shares help support local farms

VIDEO: 'Russian Lady' changes name to 'Ukrainian Lady'. The Russian Lady in Hartford...

The Hartford teams up with neighborhood association to study pollinators

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut-based company, headquartered in Hartford, teamed up with its local neighborhood to help get a handle on how bees, birds, and butterflies along with climate change, could be impacting the urban ecosystem. A black and yellow, big and bold mural is encouraging people to “bee”...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

The Russian Lady in Hartford changes name to The Ukrainian Lady

VIDEO: 'Russian Lady' changes name to 'Ukrainian Lady'
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: Studying how pollinators impact Hartford

Many people this week took the time to hit the airways for spring break, and just a few days ago the national mask mandate that covers transportation ended. Dr. Karen Emerick, the Director of the Center for Pediatric Liver Disease at Connecticut Children's, talks about a mystery liver disease in children.
HARTFORD, CT
Vice

How I Live Car-Free in Hartford, Connecticut

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Most U.S. residents live in a household with at least one car. But millions of U.S. residents do not. In this series, How I Live Car-Free, Motherboard speaks to some of the people living car-free, either by choice or by necessity, in places without robust public transportation options like New York City and parts of Washington, D.C., and Boston.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Woman Celebrates Birthday by Feeding the Homeless

A Hartford woman celebrated her birthday not by thinking of herself, but rather by giving back to others. Chaquana Wooding set up tables in the city's Pope Park. It's part of her nonprofit Purple Foundation of Inspiration. The goal of the organization is to help with homeless, hungry, legal support...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington doctor joining national fight for women healthcare workers

NEWINGTON – One local doctor is joining a national fight for women healthcare workers. Dr. Maryanna Polukhin, who practices internal medicine at Starling Physicians in Newington, recently joined agilon health’s Female Physician Leadership Council. The group hails from all across the U.S. and operates on a mission to...
NEWINGTON, CT
VIDEO: CT mother and daughter sentenced in Capitol riot

WINDSOR, CT
A Fascinating Look Inside Connecticut’s 18th Century Tallman Copper Mine

The deserted Tallman Copper Mine near Hamden, Connecticut was built in 1785, shortly after the Revolutionary War ended, according to the website mindat.org. Copper mines were plentiful throughout Connecticut from early in the Eighteenth Century to the beginning of the Twentieth Century. The copper industry in America started in Copper Hill in Simsbury and ended in Bristol, with mines strung up and down the Connecticut Valley.
HAMDEN, CT

