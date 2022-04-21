VIDEO: CSA shares help support local farms

It was a good start to the week for a Hartford County man who cashed in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth six figures that was sold at a Connecticut package store.Lottery officials announced that on Monday, April 18, a Hartford County resident from Windsor won $100,000 on a “PLAY4 DAY” ticket that …
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut-based company, headquartered in Hartford, teamed up with its local neighborhood to help get a handle on how bees, birds, and butterflies along with climate change, could be impacting the urban ecosystem. A black and yellow, big and bold mural is encouraging people to “bee”...
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The White House announced, for the first time over 100,000 people have died over a 12-month period from overdoses. Updated: 10 hours ago. Officials say spilled wax sparked a large fire in downtown Seymour. VIDEO: 'Russian Lady' changes...
For nearly four decades, Malcolm and Margaret Winkley have run a pair of nonprofits in Connecticut that serve individuals with developmental disabilities. And over the course of those 40 years, the husband and wife used their authority over the two organizations — and the taxpayer money they received — to amass millions of dollars’ worth […]
Many people this week took the time to hit the airways for spring break, and just a few days ago the national mask mandate that covers transportation ended. Dr. Karen Emerick, the Director of the Center for Pediatric Liver Disease at Connecticut Children's, talks about a mystery liver disease in children.
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Most U.S. residents live in a household with at least one car. But millions of U.S. residents do not. In this series, How I Live Car-Free, Motherboard speaks to some of the people living car-free, either by choice or by necessity, in places without robust public transportation options like New York City and parts of Washington, D.C., and Boston.
A Hartford woman celebrated her birthday not by thinking of herself, but rather by giving back to others. Chaquana Wooding set up tables in the city's Pope Park. It's part of her nonprofit Purple Foundation of Inspiration. The goal of the organization is to help with homeless, hungry, legal support...
NORWICH - Even though the pandemic has been a stressful time, with one of its consequences being increased drug addiction, Mike Doyle remarked that overdose deaths in the city, especially with fentanyl, were down in 2021.
“That’s a testament to how well this collaboration works,” said Doyle, a unit director for the Norwich...
A regional affordable housing plan for some of the wealthiest communities in Connecticut could allow towns to pay a fee and count housing units in neighboring towns toward their affordability goals, a move that critics say could worsen segregation. Under the plan, a town would be able to count certain...
NEWINGTON – One local doctor is joining a national fight for women healthcare workers. Dr. Maryanna Polukhin, who practices internal medicine at Starling Physicians in Newington, recently joined agilon health’s Female Physician Leadership Council. The group hails from all across the U.S. and operates on a mission to...
This Saturday marks 35 years since one of the worst tragedies in Connecticut state history - the collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport. On April 23, 1987, seven completed floors of the L'Ambiance Plaza toppled inward, crumbling into debris and dust, killing 28 construction workers and injuring 22 others. "I...
Labor strikes at four Connecticut nursing homes that were initially set for Friday morning have been averted, but about 50 workers at a fifth facility in Windsor did go on strike this morning. Leaders of New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1119, SEIU said they’ve reached tentative contract agreements...
Workers from the Windsor Health and Rehab Center hit the picket line at 6 a.m. on Friday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday would be beautiful. However, a little shower activity was possible this weekend. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wendell Edwards...
One CT Lottery player from Hartford County turned $5 into more than $140,000 after cashing in big on a "fast play" lotto ticket. Lottery officials announced that on Friday, April 22, a West Hartford resident cashed in a "Super 7s Progressive" ticket worth $140,986 that was sold at On The Go Valero on South Street in West Hartford.
A Hartford bar known for changing its name frequently has changed its name from 'Russian Lady' to 'Ukrainian Lady.'. The Ukranian Lady posted to the bar's Facebook page saying, "We can’t wait to see you tonight. Come celebrate the name change. Party in the name of the people!" The...
Gov. Ned Lamont pushed through raises for almost 50,000 state workers. Some could make 15% more in their paychecks. Also, a Greenwich doctor is taking on his own party in a bid to unseat Rep. Jim Himes. And as other states are banning abortions, Connecticut has moved to protect patients...
Many people this week took the time to hit the airways for spring break, and just a few days ago the national mask mandate that covers transportation ended. Dr. Karen Emerick, the Director of the Center for Pediatric Liver Disease at Connecticut Children's, talks about a mystery liver disease in children.
The deserted Tallman Copper Mine near Hamden, Connecticut was built in 1785, shortly after the Revolutionary War ended, according to the website mindat.org. Copper mines were plentiful throughout Connecticut from early in the Eighteenth Century to the beginning of the Twentieth Century. The copper industry in America started in Copper Hill in Simsbury and ended in Bristol, with mines strung up and down the Connecticut Valley.
Comments / 0