Hartford, CT

INTERVIEW: Mortgage rates hit highest level in 12 years

 2 days ago

VIDEO: 'Russian Lady' changes name to 'Ukrainian Lady'. The Russian Lady in Hartford...

The Week

Housing: Will rising mortgage rates end the boom?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Surging mortgage rates are starting to test the resilience of "the gravity-defying pandemic housing boom," said Conor Dougherty and Jeanna Smialek in The New York Times. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage tipped beyond 5 percent last week for the first time since 2011, a nearly 2-percentage-point increase from where rates stood at the beginning of the year. "Open houses have thinned. Online searches for homes have dropped." And cancellations of new home constructions are inching up, concerning builders. "By any standard that prevailed before 2020, this would still be a hot real estate market." Most homes are still selling within a week of being listed, and prices remain at record highs — up 30 percent over the past two years. But as higher rates strain buyers' budgets, more home seekers may finally be exhausted.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Today's 30-year mortgage rates slip below 20-year rates | April 21, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
BUSINESS
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for April 20, 2022: Rates Continue to Go Up

A number of principal mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. We also saw a hike in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022....
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for April 21, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today again. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also inched up. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year,...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Higher mortgage rates set stage for lower home sales

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Housing: Mortgage rates exceed 5%, home sales drop

Mortgage rates jumped past the 5% threshold this week, the highest level since April 2010, continuing its stubborn climb as the spring selling season kicks off. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.11%, up from 5% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac. Since the first week of March, rates have increased 1.35 basis points and are already a surprising 2 percentage points higher than the end of last year.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Daily Mortgage Rates Trended Higher This Week | April 23 & 24, 2022

The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ended the week averaging 6.06%, increasing by 0.206 percentage points over last week's ending rate. Average rates are expected to continue increasing over the near future, so borrowers planning on buying a home or refinancing their current mortgage should work on their credit if needed in order to lock in a lower rate.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Is It Really Possible for Mortgage Rates to Climb Much Higher?

You may be surprised at the answer. Mortgage rates have been rising all year, making it much more expensive to buy a home. They are up considerably since the start of 2022, and many homeowners are wondering if they'll continue at this current trajectory or if there's an upper limit.
REAL ESTATE
deseret.com

U.S. home mortgage rates up again, but 5.11% isn’t a peak

Government-backed mortgage giant Freddie Mac reports average interest rates for U.S. home loans are still on the rise and are now at 5.11%, according to a report released Thursday. And it’s a trend that looks likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Here’s the news: In a note accompanying...
BUSINESS
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for April 22, 2022: Rates Move Higher

A few major mortgage rates inched upward today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
REAL ESTATE
Financial World

US mortgage interest rates reach a 12-year peak of 5.20%, home demands falter

Data from Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the 108-year-old Washington DC-based US national association of real estate businesses that represents more than a 2,200 member companies, has unfurled that the interest rates of most popular long-term US home loans have averaged above a fresh 12-year peak last week, while the volume of homebuyers seeking to purchase a home had been depreciated.
BUSINESS

