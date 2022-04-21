JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT THURSDAY PM

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Cousins Maine Lobster in Neptune Beach is closed "until further notice" the business posted on its Facebook page Thursday. The restaurant, 630 Atlantic Blvd., posted a sign on its front door about two weeks ago stating it's closed. At that time, a post on Yelp said Cousins was closed temporarily and would reopen April 18.
DESTIN, Fla. (WEAR) — The No Name boat brought a massive — and possible record-setting — bluefin tuna back to a harbor this past Sunday. The No Name boat set out on a marlin trip last Friday from the Destin Harbor. They navigated over 160 miles before catching the fish on Saturday.
On what was supposed to be an offshore trip for marlin, a group of anglers in Florida just caught an absolutely massive bluefin tuna. While fishing onboard the No Name about 160 miles off the coast of Destin, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, Captain Jake Matney and deck mates Devin Sarver and Jett Tolbert hooked into the giant. They took turns fighting the fish, which ultimately took five hours to subdue. Jennifer Matney, Jeremiah Matney, and Jacob Matney—members of the captain’s family—were also on the boat.
Comments / 0