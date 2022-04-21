ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A Palestinian man's request to leave Gaza for surgery was a matter of life and death

By Daniel Estrin
kazu.org
 2 days ago

A Palestinian man in Gaza gets a...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#Gaza#Glimmer#Israel
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Family Buries Mexican Teenager Who Has Reignited Anger Over Gender Violence

GALEANA, Mexico (Reuters) - Standing atop a windswept hill in northern Mexico, surrounded by dozens of fellow mourners, Mario Escobar prepared to bury his teenage daughter, Debanhi, one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women. "We are destroyed inside," he said. "We had so much...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New asylum program directs Ukrainian refugees to U.S. airports

President Biden said the program will be “streamlined” so Ukrainians do not need to go through the Southern border to enter the U.S. Ukrainians would need a sponsor to financially support them, and advocates worry the plan could mean a lot of paperwork and time that many refugees do not have.April 21, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
psychologytoday.com

The “Marriage Problem” in the The Arab World

The age of singlehood is spreading to the Arab World. A particularly interesting case that demonstrates this is the emergence of singlehood in a conservative society, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the UAE, more than 60 percent of women over the age of 30 are single, up from only...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The New Humanitarian

Ukraine’s widening toll, calling out the IMF, and a CAR no-show: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Israel hit Gaza with two rounds of airstrikes this week, following rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave that is home to more than two million people. That’s likely the heaviest exchange of fire across the border since the last war in Gaza one year ago, which lasted 11 devastating days. It’s a holy time for Muslims, Jews, and Christians, but calls for calm so far do not appear to have cooled things down. Now, with fresh violence in Jerusalem, there’s growing concern that the region is headed down a familiar path. In the last few weeks, 14 Israelis have been killed, most recently in a shooting at a Tel Aviv bar. Israeli army raids on the West Bank have killed at least 23 Palestinians by one tally, and this week a group of ultra-nationalist Jewish Israelis, including a member of parliament, attempted to march through the city’s Muslim Quarter mid-week, in a move seen by many as a deliberate provocation during Ramadan. Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, which Jews call the Temple Mount, say the Israeli police have used excessive force against them; the police say “rioters” are inciting violence.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy