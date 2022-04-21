A Palestinian man's request to leave Gaza for surgery was a matter of life and death

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Israel hit Gaza with two rounds of airstrikes this week, following rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave that is home to more than two million people. That’s likely the heaviest exchange of fire across the border since the last war in Gaza one year ago, which lasted 11 devastating days. It’s a holy time for Muslims, Jews, and Christians, but calls for calm so far do not appear to have cooled things down. Now, with fresh violence in Jerusalem, there’s growing concern that the region is headed down a familiar path. In the last few weeks, 14 Israelis have been killed, most recently in a shooting at a Tel Aviv bar. Israeli army raids on the West Bank have killed at least 23 Palestinians by one tally, and this week a group of ultra-nationalist Jewish Israelis, including a member of parliament, attempted to march through the city’s Muslim Quarter mid-week, in a move seen by many as a deliberate provocation during Ramadan. Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, which Jews call the Temple Mount, say the Israeli police have used excessive force against them; the police say “rioters” are inciting violence.

