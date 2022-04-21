2022 NFL draft: Dylan Parham scouting report

A four-year starter who was first-team all-conference this past season, Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham brings tons of experience and versatility to the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tigers’ do-it-all blocker:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 311

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 4.93

Strengths

A powerful and experienced trench warrior, Parham started all 11 games at guard in 2021. He didn’t allow a sack in 545 pass protection snaps, surrendered just 10 total pressures, and committed only penalties on the year.

Parham’s experience and refinement is top-notch, making him ready to play in the NFL right out of the gate. While he may be a bit undersized, Parham has a rock-solid base, with arm length and hand size to match. He uses those traits in tandem to extend and lock down pass rushers, relying on his thick base to set his feet and create a natural powerful anchor. He has keen gap awareness, and easily shifts assignments and seals cracks along the offensive line. Parham is able to use his flexibility to reset and redirect when initially beat or on a quick reassignment, showing impressive recovery skills.

In the run game, Parham excels at engaging off the snap, setting his feet back and pushing, using that powerful lower body to drive defenders into the second level with a tight and secure grip. His feet continue to move through the whistle, and he’s excellent at disengaging and finding new blocks at the second level of the defense.

Weaknesses

As stated previously, Parham is a bit undersized for a guard, and can be beaten by bigger, stronger interior defenders. He may need to add on a couple of pounds to help his play strength when he gets to the NFL to help him from being overwhelmed early in his career.

Too often, Parham allows speed rushers on his inside hip off the snap before he can guide his hands inside their chest, leading to him having to rush the block, and at times hugging or losing his assignment entirely. He’ll need to be quicker to handle finesse rushers and lock them down with his sturdy base at the next level.

Projection

Parham has the experience and technique to be an immediate starter in the NFL. His excellent base and polish will serve him well, and teams will be happy to have him in the locker room, thanks to his leadership qualities and high football IQ. His lack of ideal size may ultimately limit his draft slot, and he could stand to add a few pounds by the time the season starts. He should come off the board sometime during the back half of Day 2.