Local Resident Credited with 2022's Third Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting

By Tim Binnall

A man who has lived near Loch Ness for over thirty years suspects that he may have caught a glimpse of the legendary monster said to live at the location. The potential sighting reportedly occurred last Friday morning as Glenn Blevins was working at Aldourie Castle, which sits on the shore of the iconic Scottish site. The area resident was taken aback when he suddenly spotted "a large animate object in the water between both banks of the loch." The aquatic anomaly, he recalled, "was dark in color and stayed there for around 20 seconds before sinking into the water."

As luck would have it, Blevins had brought a pair of binoculars with him that day "n the hopes of seeing ospreys that had recently returned to the area," so he was able to carefully observe the oddity in the water when it briefly emerged. "It was difficult to estimate the size but it was definitely larger than a seal," he recalled, "and given the angle, there may have been two, one behind the other." The strange sighting was particularly meaningful to Blevens as he has been a resident of the area for more than three decades and, as such, has spent a considerable amount of time around Loch Ness and has even fished at the location on numerous occasions.

However, in a testament to Nessie's elusive nature, it was only last week that Blevens saw something at the site that might have been the monster. As such, the local resident expressed a certain sense of wonder about the experience, musing that he "felt privileged to have witnessed" the weird object in the water. Blevens' unforgettable Friday morning wound up earning him a place in the proverbial Nessie history books as it has been deemed the third report of the year to pass muster with the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register . While it remains to be seen whether the witness will ever wind up spotting Nessie again, should another chance encounter occur, one hopes it won't take another thirty years.