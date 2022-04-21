ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

April soaking, potential thunderstorms headed to Santa Cruz County and Bay Area this week

ourcommunitynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s second weather system is expected to reach...

ourcommunitynow.com

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County's 'Test to Treat' plan nears launch

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The federal government's new Test to Treat initiative is almost ready to launch in Santa Cruz County. People will soon get tested and treated and treated with COVID-19 antiviral pills all in one place. "We are doing something a little bit different, in fact, we've...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deadly accident in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) One person was killed early Sunday morning after a car slams into a utility pole in Santa Cruz. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Santa Cruz Police. The crash happened Sunday at about 5:45 a.m. along Cayuga and Effey Streets when a car collided The post Deadly accident in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

It’s all about sports at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

Santa Clara County has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then—no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced this week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
