I Got Sole + Shop & Grub

There are some fun things happening across #Wichita this weekend and one group, in particular, is hosting two separate events we wanted to share with you. Festive ICT is known for hosting lively events offering food and fun all year long. One...
There is a new place in Austin that is the definition of having something for everyone. You can find food, fun, fútbol, entertainment, and more right here at the pitch. Scott Hentschel with The Pitch joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. What is The Pitch?
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
Monica Ahanonu might be a model, but she’s not always comfortable with people staring at her. It’s why, after getting all gussied up for a big event, dressed in a white designer gown, makeup done, and heels strapped on, she still felt the flutter of nerves. “I don’t...
An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
If you like fishing and especially fly fishing, then this is an event you don't want to miss. The Fly Fishing Film Tour is a traveling roadshow filled with the best fly fishing films in the world that are selected through a submission process. This event is filled with a...
Click here to read the full article. All founders walk the walk, but Marie-Pierre Stark-Flora, cofounder of Herb + Flora, swims the swim, bikes the bike and runs the run.
Stark-Flora, a beauty industry veteran who’s had leadership positions at L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. and Coty, among others, is also an avid triathlete, a personal passion that led to a professional reinvention.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas
Last January, she and fellow athlete Guillaume Herbette launched Herb + Flora, a skin care brand formulated...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cute bed sheets are a bit of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, their designs bring a smile to your face and help you feel a little happier when waking up and going to bed. On the other hand, they’re often hard to appreciate considering most people cover their sheets with extra layers, such as blankets and duvets, that are rarely available in designs that match said cute sheets. Regardless of how you approach that problem, you can find the best cute bed sheets in the Erosebridal Bed Sheet Set collection.
‘Missing In The Brazos Valley Day’ declared by local leaders Friday. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn. Updated: 6 hours ago. In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as...
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
Comments / 0