Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, has reportedly been suspended due to an alleged complaint regarding its star Bill Murray.According to Deadline, the complaint is for “inappropriate behaviour” and was made last week. Production had already been halted for three days after the initial complaint. The decision to fully suspend production was shared with cast and crew on Wednesday night in a letter.“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, reported Vanity Fair. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO