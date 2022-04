It was not pretty and, when Jorginho hopped, skipped and fluffed an 87th-minute penalty, it looked like it would not come at all. But Chelsea were able to squeeze out a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham thanks to Christian Pulisic’s 90th-minute winner in a match that will not last long in the memory.The goal itself was smartly constructed and taken. On as a second-half substitute, Pulisic timed and adjusted a run into the box to get on the end of Marcos Alonso’s cut-back, after Mason Mount had carried the ball forward in desperation. The American stroked a finish into...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO