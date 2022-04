Real Madrid will visit Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action airing on CBS. Manchester City's last game was a 0-0 draw away from home against Atletico Madrid and it was outshot by two in the match, seven to five. Manchester City failed to score, with Ilkay Gundogan leading the team in shots with just one, against Atletico Madrid.

UEFA ・ 11 HOURS AGO