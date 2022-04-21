ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Multi-Agency manhunt underway for Union Parish work release escapee accused of killing co-worker at Foster Farms

By Chelsea Monae Williams, My Sherie Johnson
 3 days ago
UPDATE: According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, since 11 a.m., a multi-agency manhunt and investigation was underway for a Union Parish work release inmate escapee who stabbed a co-worker at Foster Farms. Police reported the victim was not a work release inmate.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for 48-year-old Bruce Causey. According to authorities, the last sighting of Causey was in Monroe, Louisiana on Thursday, April 21, 2022, around 11 a.m.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections reported that Causey is serving time for the following charges:

  • Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (East Baton Rouge Parish – 7 years and 6 months).
  • Possession of Cocaine (East Baton Rouge Parish – 25 years).
  • Second Degree Battery (Concordia Parish – 1 year).

According to officials, Causey has been locked up with the Department of Corrections since March 19, 2014. All three of these sentences are being served concurrently.

Causey has been with the Union Parish Work Release since March 1, 2021. He was scheduled for release to good time parole supervision on September 9, 2022. Causey had 1,442 days of jail credit applied to his sentence for the time he spent in parish prison awaiting sentencing. He also had a pending parole hearing scheduled for May 12, 2022.

If you know Causey’s location contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-368-3124 , or your local law enforcement agency in your area.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

UPDATE: The victim in this morning’s stabbing incident at Foster Farms in Farmerville has died. A warrant for Second Degree Murder has been issued for 48-year-old Bruce Causey who was a work-release inmate at the Union Parish Detention Center. Causey is still at large and is described as a Black Male, 5’9 and 235 pounds.

Causey is a DOC inmate from Baton Rouge and was being housed at the Union Parish Detention Center.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, due to notifying the family at this time.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person was stabbed at Foster Farms this morning. The victim has been transported to the Union General Hospital for treatment. There is no information on a suspect at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the scene.

This story is developing. We will keep you updated with the latest information as it comes available.

Public Safety
