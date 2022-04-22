ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchins, TX

Woman's Body Found in Getaway Car After Police Chase, Robbery

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of an adult woman was found in a getaway car by police officers pursuing a group of people believed to have committed a robbery at a Motel 6 Thursday afternoon. According to Hutchins Police, someone called 911 at about...

www.nbcdfw.com

Texas Crime & Safety
Robbery, Getaway Car, Hutchins Police
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
