Bennedict Mathurin, Sam Thomas and more honored at Arizona's Catsys awards ceremony

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin's dunk against TCU was named the UA men's basketball Play of the Year. Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

As the Arizona Wildcats began to put a bow on the 2021-22 school year, UA student-athletes took part in the annual Catsys awards ceremony on Monday night to celebrate the top-performing individuals of the year.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the awards show — a take on the ESPN's "ESPYs" — returned to an in-person event held at McKale. Sportscaster Alex Flanagan, a Salpointe Catholic High School and UA grad, emceed the event.

UA standouts Sam Thomas and Brooks Fail were the big winners, bringing home the Ruby Award and Sapphire Award, respectively. The awards are given to the top female and male senior athletes every year.

Swimmer Brooks Fail, left, and women's basketball player Sam Thomas received the top two awards at this week's Catsys. Arizona Athletics

Here's a look at the winners:

Men’s basketball

Play of the Year: Bennedict Mathurin’s dunk vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament

Men’s Junior of the Year: Christian Koloko

Men’s Sophomore of the Year: Mathurin

Women’s basketball

Senior Women’s Athlete of the Year (Ruby Award): Sam Thomas

Football

Men’s Community Service Award: Jordan Morgan

Academic Champions: Gunner Cruz, Kyle Ostendorp

Men’s tennis

Unsung Hero: Jared Horwood; senior

Men's Freshman of the Year: Colton Smith

Team Community Service Award

Highest Team GPA Award

Track & field

Women’s Community Service Award: Sam Noennig

Volleyball

Women’s Freshman of the Year: Puk Stubbe

Softball

Women’s Sophomore of the Year: Carlie Scupin

Gymnastics

Women’s Junior of the Year: Sirena Linton

Highest Team GPA Award

Swimming & diving

Men’s Senior of the Year (Sapphire Award): Brooks Fail